Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    This first-time voter has a secret

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

This first-time voter has a secret

Devon Leasure, a born and bred conservative going to school in the battleground state of Florida, shares why her friends and her are voting for Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (13 Videos)

See More

This first-time voter has a secret

Devon Leasure, a born and bred conservative going to school in the battleground state of Florida, shares why her friends and her are voting for Donald Trump.
Source: CNN