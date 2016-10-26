Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    He can finally vote but isn't happy about it

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

He can finally vote but isn't happy about it

Dal Davis, a student at North Carolina's Brevard College, explains why he isn't happy to vote for any of the presidential candidates despite it being the first election he can participate in.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (13 Videos)

See More

He can finally vote but isn't happy about it

Dal Davis, a student at North Carolina's Brevard College, explains why he isn't happy to vote for any of the presidential candidates despite it being the first election he can participate in.
Source: CNN