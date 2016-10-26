Breaking News

    This is why this young voter believes in Hillary

Elizabeth Oestreicher, a 22-year-old student from Ohio, spends her spare time working for a climate change advocacy group. During this election year, she has encouraged other millennials to vote for the environment, which in her opinion is a vote for Hillary Clinton.
