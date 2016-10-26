Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: I'm ready to go over $100 million in campaign
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: I'm ready to go over $100 million in campaign
Donald Trump says he is prepared to open up his wallet and donate considerably more to his campaign in the closing days of the race.
Source: CNN
The Road to the White House (16 Videos)
Trump: I'm ready to go over $100 million in campaign
Clinton aide in hacked email: Need to 'clean up'
Gingrich to Megyn Kelly: You're fascinated with sex
Trump: Clinton presidency means World War III
Trump contradicts himself on US troop withdrawal in Iraq
Are the polls really rigged?
Newly released interview audio shows new side of Trump
Trump escalates feud with media, creates own broadcast
CNN panelists face off over campaign rhetoric
Poll: Most believe votes will be counted accurately
Trump makes Obamacare hikes centerpiece of stump speech
Hillary Clinton: Donald Trump is targeting Democracy
Trump: I'd love to fight 'tough guy' Biden
Conway: Our poll numbers are different than media's
This is why this young voter believes in Hillary
He can finally vote but isn't happy about it
See More
Trump: I'm ready to go over $100 million in campaign
Wolf
Donald Trump says he is prepared to open up his wallet and donate considerably more to his campaign in the closing days of the race.
Source: CNN