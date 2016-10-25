Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump contradicts himself on US troop withdrawal in Iraq
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump contradicts himself on US troop withdrawal in Iraq
Donald Trump appeared on CNBC in 2011 and said President Obama could have gotten troops out of Iraq faster, but in the final presidential debate Trump said they left too soon
Source: CNN
The Road to the White House (14 Videos)
Trump contradicts himself on US troop withdrawal in Iraq
Rudy Giuliani: 'Obamacare is Obama fraud'
Are the polls really rigged?
Gingrich to Megyn Kelly: You're fascinated with sex
Newly released interview audio shows new side of Trump
Trump escalates feud with media, creates own broadcast
Poll: Most believe votes will be counted accurately
Trump makes Obamacare hikes centerpiece of stump speech
Hillary Clinton: Donald Trump is targeting Democracy
Trump: I'd love to fight 'tough guy' Biden
Conway: Our poll numbers are different than media's
This is why this young voter believes in Hillary
Who is Kellyanne Conway?
Obama reads mean tweet from Trump
See More
Trump contradicts himself on US troop withdrawal in Iraq
Donald Trump appeared on CNBC in 2011 and said President Obama could have gotten troops out of Iraq faster, but in the final presidential debate Trump said they left too soon
Source: CNN