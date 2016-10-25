Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

KFILE trump iraq troop withdrawal orig cm_00001727
KFILE trump iraq troop withdrawal orig cm_00001727

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump contradicts himself on US troop withdrawal in Iraq

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump contradicts himself on US troop withdrawal in Iraq

Donald Trump appeared on CNBC in 2011 and said President Obama could have gotten troops out of Iraq faster, but in the final presidential debate Trump said they left too soon
Source: CNN

The Road to the White House (14 Videos)

See More

Trump contradicts himself on US troop withdrawal in Iraq

Donald Trump appeared on CNBC in 2011 and said President Obama could have gotten troops out of Iraq faster, but in the final presidential debate Trump said they left too soon
Source: CNN