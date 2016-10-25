Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Hillary Clinton: Donald Trump is targeting Democracy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hillary Clinton: Donald Trump is targeting Democracy

Hillary Clinton says the Democratic process is Donald Trump's next target after his debate comments where he refused to say he'd accept the election outcome if he loses.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

Hillary Clinton: Donald Trump is targeting Democracy

Newsroom

Hillary Clinton says the Democratic process is Donald Trump's next target after his debate comments where he refused to say he'd accept the election outcome if he loses.
Source: CNN