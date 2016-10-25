Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump obamacare employees florida sot_00000000
donald trump obamacare employees florida sot_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: My employees are having problems with Obamacare

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: My employees are having problems with Obamacare

Donald Trump told a Florida crowd his employees were having issues with Obamacare, which is being rocked by skyrocketing premiums.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (11 Videos)

See More

Trump: My employees are having problems with Obamacare

Donald Trump told a Florida crowd his employees were having issues with Obamacare, which is being rocked by skyrocketing premiums.
Source: CNN