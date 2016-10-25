Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump rally
Donald Trump rally

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: I'd love to fight 'tough guy' Biden

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: I'd love to fight 'tough guy' Biden

Donald Trump said he'd love to fight Vice President Joe Biden, days after Biden said he wishes he could "take him behind the gym."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (13 Videos)

See More

Trump: I'd love to fight 'tough guy' Biden

Donald Trump said he'd love to fight Vice President Joe Biden, days after Biden said he wishes he could "take him behind the gym."
Source: CNN