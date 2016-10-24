Breaking News

    Van Jones: 'Trumpzilla' to 'Trumpty Dumpty'

Van Jones discusses Donald Trump as the presidential race enters the final stretch, stating that Trump continues to slip on every banana pill and has gone from "Trumpzilla to Trumpty Dumpty."
Source: CNN

New Day

