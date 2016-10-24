Biden clarifies taking Trump behind the gym comment

Breaking News

Vice President Joe Biden clarified his comment that he disliked Donald Trump's comments on women so much that he would like to take Trump "behind the gym" by saying only if they were still in high school.
