Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looks on during a campaign rally at Saint Anselm College on October 24, 2016 in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looks on during a campaign rally at Saint Anselm College on October 24, 2016 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton focuses on helping down-ballot Democrats

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton focuses on helping down-ballot Democrats

Hillary Clinton is looking past Donald Trump and looking to help down-ballot Democrats. CNN's Brianna Keilar reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Clinton focuses on helping down-ballot Democrats

The Lead

Hillary Clinton is looking past Donald Trump and looking to help down-ballot Democrats. CNN's Brianna Keilar reports.
Source: CNN