Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Warren: Women 'have had it' with men like Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Warren: Women 'have had it' with men like Trump

Senator Elizabeth Warren fires back at Donald Trump, stating that nasty women "have had it" with men like Trump and will vote to keep him out of their lives.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Warren: Women 'have had it' with men like Trump

Wolf

Senator Elizabeth Warren fires back at Donald Trump, stating that nasty women "have had it" with men like Trump and will vote to keep him out of their lives.
Source: CNN