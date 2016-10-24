Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

colorado demographic shift origwx js_00023509
colorado demographic shift origwx js_00023509

    JUST WATCHED

    Is Colorado the next blue state?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Is Colorado the next blue state?

In a possibly generational shift, Colorado now has more registered Democrats than Republicans; and the longtime swing state may soon turn blue.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Is Colorado the next blue state?

In a possibly generational shift, Colorado now has more registered Democrats than Republicans; and the longtime swing state may soon turn blue.
Source: CNN