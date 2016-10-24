Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton and Trump enter final stretch of campaign

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton and Trump enter final stretch of campaign

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are set to deliver closing arguments to voters as the presidential race enters the final stretch. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Clinton and Trump enter final stretch of campaign

New Day

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are set to deliver closing arguments to voters as the presidential race enters the final stretch. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN