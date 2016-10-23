Breaking News

Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio on October 22, 2016.
Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio on October 22, 2016.

    Trump on mass deportation in 2012: 'I don't believe in that'

Trump on mass deportation in 2012: 'I don't believe in that'

In a June 2012 interview with CNBC's Squawk Box reviewed by CNN's KFile, Trump said he didn't believe in deporting undocumented immigrants.
