Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Clinton Trump debate one liners origwx cs_00004318
Clinton Trump debate one liners origwx cs_00004318

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Clinton should return foreign donor money

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Clinton should return foreign donor money

Amy Kremer and Angela Rye discuss the latest election news with Christi Paul on New Day Weekend.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: Clinton should return foreign donor money

Amy Kremer and Angela Rye discuss the latest election news with Christi Paul on New Day Weekend.
Source: CNN