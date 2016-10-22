Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

chelsea handler interview poppy harlow sot_00004413
chelsea handler interview poppy harlow sot_00004413

    JUST WATCHED

    When Chelsea Handler hears 'Trump' she thinks 'icky'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

When Chelsea Handler hears 'Trump' she thinks 'icky'

CNN's Poppy Harlow sat down with Chelsea Handler to talk about Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and the 2016 presidential race.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

When Chelsea Handler hears 'Trump' she thinks 'icky'

Newsroom

CNN's Poppy Harlow sat down with Chelsea Handler to talk about Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and the 2016 presidential race.
Source: CNN