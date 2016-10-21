Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 10: Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-NH) talks to reporters after the weekly Republican policy luncheon with Senate GOP leaders at the U.S. Capitol November 10, 2015 in Washington, DC. The Senate passed the Defense Authorization Act by a vote of 91-3, sending the spending bill back to President Barack Obama with language that will make it hard for him to close the military prison at Guantanamo before he leaves office in 2017. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    GOP ad calls for check and balance on White House

A key GOP interest group is set to run a new television ad calling on New Hampshire voters to re-elect their Republican senator as a check and balance for the White House.
