Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

joe biden pennsylvania hillary clinton rally take trump behind gym sot_00001629
joe biden pennsylvania hillary clinton rally take trump behind gym sot_00001629

    JUST WATCHED

    Joe Biden: I wish I could take Trump behind the gym

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Joe Biden: I wish I could take Trump behind the gym

During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania for Hillary Clinton, Vice President Joe Biden said that he wishes he and Donald Trump were in high school and he could take Trump behind the gym.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Joe Biden: I wish I could take Trump behind the gym

Newsroom

During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania for Hillary Clinton, Vice President Joe Biden said that he wishes he and Donald Trump were in high school and he could take Trump behind the gym.
Source: CNN