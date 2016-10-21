Breaking News

Hillary Clinton Ohio rally
    Hillary Clinton: Trump is threatening our democracy

During a campaign rally, Hillary Clinton talked about Donald Trump's refusal to say whether he will accept the election results, saying by doing that he is "threatening our democracy."
Source: CNN

