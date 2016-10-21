Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

TOPSHOT - Republican nominee Donald Trump gestures as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton looks on during the final presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 19, 2016. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Republican nominee Donald Trump gestures as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton looks on during the final presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 19, 2016. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    4 fact check from the final presidential debate

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

4 fact check from the final presidential debate

Jake Tapper, in partnership with FactCheck.org, looks at 4 moments from the debate that didn't stand up to scrutiny. Read the full post at FactCheck.org.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

4 fact check from the final presidential debate

Jake Tapper, in partnership with FactCheck.org, looks at 4 moments from the debate that didn't stand up to scrutiny. Read the full post at FactCheck.org.
Source: CNN