Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Evan McMullin: We can win in Utah

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Evan McMullin: We can win in Utah

Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin, running as a conservative alternative to Donald Trump, says he believes he can win in Utah where he is polling within a couple points of Trump.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Evan McMullin: We can win in Utah

Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin, running as a conservative alternative to Donald Trump, says he believes he can win in Utah where he is polling within a couple points of Trump.
Source: CNN