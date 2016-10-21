Breaking News

    Concerns over Trump hurting GOP down-ballot candidates

There are signs that Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, are concerned that Donald Trump could negatively impact the GOP's candidates for the House and Senate. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
