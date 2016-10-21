Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

curt schilling jewish democrat comments jake tapper intv_00000000
curt schilling jewish democrat comments jake tapper intv_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Curt Schilling: I don't get how Jews back Democrats

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Curt Schilling: I don't get how Jews back Democrats

During an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling said he didn't understand how people of the Jewish faith could back the Democratic party.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Curt Schilling: I don't get how Jews back Democrats

The Lead

During an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling said he didn't understand how people of the Jewish faith could back the Democratic party.
Source: CNN