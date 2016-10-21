Ex-aide: Chris Christie approved bridge traffic study
Bridget Anne Kelly, a former top aide to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, testified that Christie approved the George Washington bridge traffic study that is at the center of the "Bridgegate" scandal. CNN's Brynn Gingras reports.
Bridget Anne Kelly, a former top aide to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, testified that Christie approved the George Washington bridge traffic study that is at the center of the "Bridgegate" scandal. CNN's Brynn Gingras reports.