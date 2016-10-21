Ex-aide: Chris Christie approved bridge traffic study

Breaking News

HAMMONTON, NJ - MARCH 29: New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks at a Reform Agenda Town Hall meeting at the New Jersey Manufacturers Company facility March 29, 2011 in Hammonton, New Jersey. A State Supreme Court appointed judge ruled on March 22, 2011 that his eight percent education budget cuts last year had violated New Jersey law because the state was unable to fulfil it's educational obligations. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)
Bridget Anne Kelly, a former top aide to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, testified that Christie approved the George Washington bridge traffic study that is at the center of the "Bridgegate" scandal. CNN's Brynn Gingras reports.
