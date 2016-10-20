Breaking News

    Donald Trump: Iran should write us a thank you letter

During the third presidential debate, Donald Trump said that Iran should write us a thank you letter if we were to take control of Mosul.
During the third presidential debate, Donald Trump said that Iran should write us a thank you letter if we were to take control of Mosul.
Source: CNN