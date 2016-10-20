Breaking News

Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures to the crowd as she walks off stage as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks on after the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures to the crowd as she walks off stage as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks on after the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Did Trump hire undocumented workers?

Did Trump hire undocumented workers?

After the final presidential debate, CNN fact checked Hillary Clinton's claim that Donald Trump hired undocumented workers to build the Trump Tower in New York.
