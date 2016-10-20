Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN/ORC poll: Clinton won all three debates

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN/ORC poll: Clinton won all three debates

Hillary Clinton won the final presidential debate 52% to 39% for Donald Trump, according to a CNN / ORC poll of debate watchers.
Source: CNN

Third Presidential Debate 2016 (23 Videos)

See More

CNN/ORC poll: Clinton won all three debates

Hillary Clinton won the final presidential debate 52% to 39% for Donald Trump, according to a CNN / ORC poll of debate watchers.
Source: CNN