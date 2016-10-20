Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama: Trump has nothing to offer but anger, blame

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama: Trump has nothing to offer but anger, blame

President Obama slams GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump while campaigning for Hillary Clinton in Florida.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama: Trump has nothing to offer but anger, blame

The Lead

President Obama slams GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump while campaigning for Hillary Clinton in Florida.
Source: CNN