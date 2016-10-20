Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders wave to supporters onstage after declaring victory over Hillary Clinton in the New Hampshire Primary onFebruary 9, 2016 in Concord, New Hampshire.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders wave to supporters onstage after declaring victory over Hillary Clinton in the New Hampshire Primary onFebruary 9, 2016 in Concord, New Hampshire.

    JUST WATCHED

    Bernie Sanders voters look for a path forward

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bernie Sanders voters look for a path forward

In the state that gave Bernie Sanders his first primary win, some of his most ardent supporters are grappling with a polarizing election.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Bernie Sanders voters look for a path forward

In the state that gave Bernie Sanders his first primary win, some of his most ardent supporters are grappling with a polarizing election.
Source: CNN