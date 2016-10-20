Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump on CNN at the 1988 Republican National Convention in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Donald Trump on CNN at the 1988 Republican National Convention in New Orleans, Louisiana.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump in '88: Political system is a 'beautiful machine'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump in '88: Political system is a 'beautiful machine'

Donald Trump is interviewed by Larry King on CNN at the 1988 Republican National Convention.
Source: CNN

The KFILE (4 Videos)

See More

Trump in '88: Political system is a 'beautiful machine'

Donald Trump is interviewed by Larry King on CNN at the 1988 Republican National Convention.
Source: CNN