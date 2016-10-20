Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Gloria Borger on Trump campaign's Al Gore comparison _00004816
Gloria Borger on Trump campaign's Al Gore comparison _00004816

    JUST WATCHED

    Why Trump's Al Gore comparison doesn't hold up

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why Trump's Al Gore comparison doesn't hold up

CNN's Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger on comparing Trump's comments on a rigged election to Al Gore's concession of the presidential election in 2000.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Why Trump's Al Gore comparison doesn't hold up

CNN's Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger on comparing Trump's comments on a rigged election to Al Gore's concession of the presidential election in 2000.
Source: CNN