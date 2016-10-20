Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump answers a question during the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 19, 2016.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump answers a question during the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 19, 2016.

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump: The master of 'disaster'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump: The master of 'disaster'

Like he does in the campaign trail, 'disaster' was one of Donald Trump's favorite words at Wednesday's debate to describe some of the issues discussed.
Source: CNN

Third Presidential Debate 2016 (25 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump: The master of 'disaster'

Like he does in the campaign trail, 'disaster' was one of Donald Trump's favorite words at Wednesday's debate to describe some of the issues discussed.
Source: CNN