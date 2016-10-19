Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump debate 01
Donald Trump debate 01

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Justice Ginsburg apologized to me

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Justice Ginsburg apologized to me

During the third presidential debate, Donald Trump said Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg apologized after criticizing him as a faker.
Source: CNN

Third Presidential Debate 2016 (20 Videos)

See More

Trump: Justice Ginsburg apologized to me

During the third presidential debate, Donald Trump said Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg apologized after criticizing him as a faker.
Source: CNN