    Hillary Clinton mocks Donald Trump's experience

During the third presidential debate, Hillary Clinton says she wants voters to compare her past 30 years of experience in government to Donald Trump's past 30 years as a businessman and TV star.
Third Presidential Debate 2016

During the third presidential debate, Hillary Clinton says she wants voters to compare her past 30 years of experience in government to Donald Trump's past 30 years as a businessman and TV star.
