Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump, left, listens to United Kingdom Independence Party leader Nigel Farage speak during a campaign rally at the Mississippi Coliseum on August 24, 2016 in Jackson, Mississippi.
    Nigel Farage: Donald Trump should focus on issues

Nigel Farage, leader of the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, says that Donald Trump should focus on issues that are important to voters instead of attacking his opponent.
