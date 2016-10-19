Breaking News

    Trump in 2006: I wish Condi Rice was a 'bitch' when negotiating

Donald Trump said in a 2006 speech he wished former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was a "bitch," according to archived video reviewed by CNN's KFile.
