Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    What are the topics for the last presidential debate?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What are the topics for the last presidential debate?

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are scheduled to cap off the last of three official presidential debates tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET. CNN's Sunlen Serfaty has the details.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

What are the topics for the last presidential debate?

The Lead

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are scheduled to cap off the last of three official presidential debates tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET. CNN's Sunlen Serfaty has the details.
Source: CNN