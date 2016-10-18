Video has Democratic operative fired, another resigns
Bob Creamer, an operative under contract with the Democratic National Committee, is stepping down after an undercover video suggests he and another man hired people to incite violence at Donald Trump rallies. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
