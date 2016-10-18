Breaking News

New Day: Rep. Renee Ellmers ISO
New Day: Rep. Renee Ellmers ISO

    NC congresswoman: Trump will win North Carolina

NC congresswoman: Trump will win North Carolina

North Carolina Rep. Renee Ellmers tells CNN's Chris Cuomo that she believes Donald Trump will win her state in the general election.
Source: CNN

