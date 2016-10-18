Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Jidenna attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Jidenna attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Jidenna on education policy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Jidenna on education policy

Singer Jidenna, a former teacher, talks education policy in the US.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Jidenna on education policy

Singer Jidenna, a former teacher, talks education policy in the US.
Source: CNN