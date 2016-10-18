Breaking News
Trump: I will impose term limits on Congress members
During a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Donald Trump said that if elected, he will push to impose term limits on all members of Congress.
During a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Donald Trump said that if elected, he will push to impose term limits on all members of Congress.
