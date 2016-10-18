Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump rally congress term limits comments bts_00002406
donald trump rally congress term limits comments bts_00002406

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: I will impose term limits on Congress members

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: I will impose term limits on Congress members

During a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Donald Trump said that if elected, he will push to impose term limits on all members of Congress.
Source: CNN

The Road to the White House (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: I will impose term limits on Congress members

During a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Donald Trump said that if elected, he will push to impose term limits on all members of Congress.
Source: CNN