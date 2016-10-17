Breaking News

    New Poll of Polls: Clinton widens lead

New Poll of Polls: Clinton widens lead

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is leading her Republican rival Donald Trump by eight points among likely voters, according to the most recent CNN Poll of Polls.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is leading her Republican rival Donald Trump by eight points among likely voters, according to the most recent CNN Poll of Polls.
