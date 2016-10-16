Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    See 'SNL' spoofs awkward debate moments

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

See 'SNL' spoofs awkward debate moments

"Saturday Night Live" featured a funny spin on the Presidential candidates behavior during the second debate. CNN's Brian Stelter has more.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

See 'SNL' spoofs awkward debate moments

"Saturday Night Live" featured a funny spin on the Presidential candidates behavior during the second debate. CNN's Brian Stelter has more.
Source: CNN