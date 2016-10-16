Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at an event on October 15, 2016 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at an event on October 15, 2016 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

    JUST WATCHED

    The psychological impact of the 2016 election

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The psychological impact of the 2016 election

Dr. Erik Fisher talks to CNN's Natalie Allen about the psychological impact of the 2016 election.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

The psychological impact of the 2016 election

Newsroom

Dr. Erik Fisher talks to CNN's Natalie Allen about the psychological impact of the 2016 election.
Source: CNN