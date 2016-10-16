Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

melania trump beyonce lemonade sorry parody newday_00000219
melania trump beyonce lemonade sorry parody newday_00000219

    JUST WATCHED

    'SNL' mocks Trump with Beyonce parody

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'SNL' mocks Trump with Beyonce parody

"Saturday Night Live" took a shot at GOP nominee Donald Trump's entourage with a parody of Beyonce's "Sorry."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

'SNL' mocks Trump with Beyonce parody

"Saturday Night Live" took a shot at GOP nominee Donald Trump's entourage with a parody of Beyonce's "Sorry."
Source: CNN