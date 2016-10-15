Breaking News

Kristin Anderson
Kristin Anderson

    CNN interview with Trump accuser Kristin Anderson: Part 1

Kristin Anderson, who has accused Donald Trump of groping her at a club in the early 1990s, talks to CNN's Anderson Cooper in her first live interview since her account was published in the Washington Post. Donald Trump has denied Anderson's claims.
Anderson Cooper 360

Kristin Anderson, who has accused Donald Trump of groping her at a club in the early 1990s, talks to CNN's Anderson Cooper in her first live interview since her account was published in the Washington Post. Donald Trump has denied Anderson's claims.
