CNN interview with Trump accuser Kristin Anderson: Part 1
Kristin Anderson, who has accused Donald Trump of groping her at a club in the early 1990s, talks to CNN's Anderson Cooper in her first live interview since her account was published in the Washington Post. Donald Trump has denied Anderson's claims.
