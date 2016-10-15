Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump teleprompters charlotte nc rally bts_00001928
donald trump teleprompters charlotte nc rally bts_00001928

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump says he'll pay 20% of bill when prompter breaks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump says he'll pay 20% of bill when prompter breaks

After his teleprompter allegedly stops working, Donald Trump says he'll pay a fraction of the vendor's bill.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump says he'll pay 20% of bill when prompter breaks

After his teleprompter allegedly stops working, Donald Trump says he'll pay a fraction of the vendor's bill.
Source: CNN