Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump accusers wrap lavandera pkg_00000000
Donald Trump accusers wrap lavandera pkg_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Eight women accuse Trump of sexual harassment

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Eight women accuse Trump of sexual harassment

Eight women have come forward and accused Donald Trump of sexual assault and harassment. Trump has denied all of the allegations, calling himself a "victim."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Eight women accuse Trump of sexual harassment

Eight women have come forward and accused Donald Trump of sexual assault and harassment. Trump has denied all of the allegations, calling himself a "victim."
Source: CNN