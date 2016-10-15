New Trump accuser: GOP nominee grabbed, kissed me

Another woman stepped forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexual assault, saying he kissed her without her consent at his estate in Florida. CNN has not been able to independently confirm Heller's claims. CNN has reached out to Trump's campaign and Senior Communications Advisor Jason Miller said: "The media has gone too far in making this false accusation. There is no way that something like this would have happened in a public place on Mother's Day at Mr. Trump's resort. It would have been the talk of Palm Beach for the past two decades. The reality is this: for the media to wheel out a politically motivated Democratic activist with a legal dispute against this same resort owned by Mr. Trump does a disservice to the public, and anyone covering this story should be embarrassed for elevating this bogus claim."